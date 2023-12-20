Dubai [UAE], December 20 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) has announced that the fourth annual Lamma family entertainment event, scheduled from 20th to 24th December at the Sharjah Archeology Museum, will offer a diverse array of activities.

Running daily from 4 pm to 10 pm, the event is a collaborative effort involving all SMA museums and is officially sponsored by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.

Set during the first-semester school vacation, Lamma offers educational entertainment for families and children, as well as tailored programmes for adults.

This initiative reflects the Authority's commitment to social responsibility and its mission to maintain museums that are accessible and engaging for everyone.

To enhance the festive atmosphere, the event includes interactive entertainment shows, Stories Corner, workshop areas, cinema, various food trucks and much more.

The event features over 30 interactive workshops encompassing arts, sciences, antiquities, and heritage. At the Sheikh Saeed bin Hamad Al Qasimi House Museum, visitors can enjoy various events and workshops.

The Sharjah Art Museum hosts a number of activities and workshops, including 'Faces' and 'My World of Sparkle'.

Additionally, Lamma includes workshops on star crowns, clay printing, trade boats, decorating pottery cups, pottery restoration and seashell medallions.

The Sharjah Science Museum will present experiments with scientific vehicles and a bubble show, while the Sharjah Maritime Museum is organising workshops on marine candlesticks and cup carving while the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization will allow visitors to explore Islamic art and its various styles.

The Sharjah Aquarium will reveal the hidden world of corals and octopuses, and Sharjah Fort will offer workshops on gypsum colouring and the Fort's towers.

At the Al Mahatta Museum, Sharjah Heritage Museum, Khor Fakkan Fort, and Bait Al Naboodah, various workshops, including wind-vane crafting, Al Mahatma frame, wood engraving, and stencil printing, will engage participants.

The event also features a Sharjah Calligraphy Museum workshop, "The Art of Gilding", and daily competitions.

A highlight of the event is a tour at the Sharjah Archeology Museum's 'Connect and Communicate' exhibition which is a joint effort with the Ministry of Culture and Youth and features unique artefact's.

The Learning Department- Accessibility Programmes for People of Determination has organised a mosaic art workshop, and adults can participate in an antique comb workshop.

As in previous years, a special corner will feature tales including stories about Leonardo da Vinci paired with a book wrapping workshop and several other engaging narratives such as "A Star in the Garden," "Creative Scientists," "I Love My White Horse," "The Adventures of A Raindrop," "The Prince of the Seas," paired with a marine souvenir workshop, "Books, Books," and "The Story of Doors." (ANI/WAM)

