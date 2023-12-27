Sharjah [UAE], December 26 (ANI/WAM): Arab women athletes are gearing up for the grand stage of the 7th edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST) slated to take place in the emirate of Sharjah from 2nd to 12th February 2024.

The event, organised by the Sharjah Women's Sports Foundation, promises an unparalleled showcase of athleticism, camaraderie, and empowerment.

Also Read | US Military Bombards Hezbollah Facilities in Iraq.

Eight adrenaline-pumping sports have been carefully selected, including volleyball, table tennis, basketball, shooting, archery, fencing, athletics, and karate, providing a platform for women's sports clubs across the Arab world to compete at the highest level.

The Supreme Organising Committee, chaired by Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, has pulled out all the stops to extend the registration deadline until 31st December, responding to the overwhelming demand from clubs across the Arab world. This extension ensures that no club misses the chance to be part of this monumental sporting extravaganza.

Also Read | Hamas Thanks Pakistan for Unequivocal Support Amid War Against Israel.

Sharjah's state-of-the-art sports arenas are ready to welcome fierce competitors from various Arab countries, creating an environment ripe for building connections and fostering communication on both individual and team levels. The committee underscored the continuous coordination and communication required among leaders in the Arab women's sports sector for its sustained support and development.

Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi emphasised that Sharjah's commitment behind hosting the 7th edition of the tournament extends beyond just organising a sports event. He explained, "It is a testament to the vision and directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qassimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Women's Sports (SWS). This commitment is centred around supporting and developing the Arab women's sports sector, symbolising a culture of empowerment, and contributing significantly to the comprehensive socioeconomic development progress."

"This tournament transcends the realm of sports; it's an ode to women's achievements and an affirmation of their aspirations. Engaging in sports is a natural right for women in every society, aligning perfectly with Sharjah's vision to build individuals physically and intellectually," Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi added.

The slogan, "Our Courts. Her Story", resonates with the tales of inspiring champions, not just for Arab women but for women worldwide. The tournament aims to captivate the audience with narratives of resilience, determination, and triumph.

The previous edition witnessed a spectacle with over 1050 players and administrative staff from 78 clubs representing 18 Arab countries, supported by 131 referees and coverage from 519 media outlets. As the buzz builds around the seventh edition, the stage is set for an adrenaline-fuelled experience that promises to be nothing short of spectacular.(ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)