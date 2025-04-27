Evans, Apr 27 (AP) Two Columbia County deputies were shot during a traffic stop on Saturday evening, and one of them is dead, law enforcement officials said.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death around 6:30 pm of the deputy and said the other deputy was taken to a hospital, the WDRW television station reported.

The suspect was identified as James Blake Montgomery, who was in a camper near Mile Marker 194 off Belair Road, Columbia County deputies told WDRW.

Helicopters and drones are in the air as authorities work to capture Montgomery, the deputies said.

Officers were heard on police radio saying to take a photo of the suspect "in the trailer", WDRW reported. Apparently the focus was the Arrowood Mobile Home Community off Wrightsboro Road about three blocks west of Jimmie Dyess Parkway, the TV station said.

Governor Brian Kemp issued a statement on X about the shooting.

"Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the loved ones and colleagues of the Columbia County sheriffs deputy that has fallen in the line of duty, as well as his fellow law enforcement officer injured tonight while protecting his fellow Georgians," Kemp said. "As they remain in our hearts and prayers, we're also painfully reminded of why those who wear a badge have more than earned our enduring respect and appreciation." (AP)

