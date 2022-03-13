Karachi [Pakistan], March 13 (ANI): After the recent attack at a Shia mosque in Peshawar that claimed the lives of more than 60 people, a Shia leader was shot dead on Saturday night in target killing in Ancholi area of Pakistan's Karachi, local media reported.

Syed Salman Haider Rizvi, general secretary of the Pasban-e-Aza and former president of the Masjid Khair-ul-Amal, was shot dead in target killing in the Ancholi area, The News International reported.

The incident took place outside Rizvi's residence near the Masjid Khair-ul-Amal in Ancholi Society within the jurisdiction of the Samanabad police station.

Rizvi, 43, was the son of the late SM Haider, prominent Shia leader and founder of the Pasban-e-Aza, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

After the firing, he was seriously injured and taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police quoted the initial investigation and said Rizvi was shot at least three times by at least two armed men on a motorcycle, The News International reported.

Meanwhile, the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) condemned the incident and issued a statement.

In a statement, the MWM spokesperson said that the killing was part of the conspiracy to disturb the law and order of the city.

The MWM spokesperson also criticized the law enforcement agencies saying that the killing showed their unsatisfactory performance, The News International reported. (ANI)

