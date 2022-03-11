Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], March 11 (ANI/Sputnik): A shootout erupted on Friday between the border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz border service told Sputnik.

"At about 2:50 a.m. [20:50 GMT on Thursday], on March 11, 2022, a new shootout between the border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan took place on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border," the border service said.

Further details of the incident remain unknown. (ANI/Sputnik)

