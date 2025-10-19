Singapore City [Singapore], October 19 (ANI): Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong extended warm greetings to citizens on the occasion of Deepavali, sharing a heartfelt video wishing everyone a "bright and meaningful Festival of Lights ahead."

In a post on X, Wong wrote, "Light over darkness. Hope over fear. As we count down to Deepavali, we celebrate not just the lights that fill our homes, but the meaning they carry in our hearts. Wishing everyone a bright and meaningful Festival of Lights ahead."

Alongside this, he shared a video wishing citizens a Happy Deepavali, featuring visuals of gods and bustling markets, while inviting viewers to share what Deepavali means to them.

Participants shared their thoughts, with one saying, "Deepavali for us, since we were kids, means celebration, having a new start every year. Yeah, being joyful and happy together." Others added, "Fireworks. Sweets. Family gathering."

Some reflected on personal traditions, saying, "Money, money, money. By my age, nobody's giving me anything anymore. So now, I actually look forward to just seeing the family. And I want to wish all of you a happy Deepavali. Happy Deepavali."

The video also featured participants sending festive greetings, saying, "Happy Deepavali." Visuals in the video showed women applying mehendi, children bursting firecrackers, and people buying sweets, highlighting the festive spirit in markets across Singapore.

Meanwhile, Japan's Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, on Sunday extended Diwali wishes for India, sharing visuals of a special celebratory Diwali lunch hosted by the Embassy of Japan. In a post on X, Ono said, "The Embassy of Japan in India held a wonderful Diwali lunch party to celebrate the Festival of Lights. We extend warm wishes to everyone for a joyful and prosperous Diwali. May the light of Diwali bring hope and positivity to all."

Earlier, on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the entire city will celebrate the festival of Diwali together and hoped that it would bring a smile to the faces of the people of Delhi. Speaking during the celebrations of Deepotsav at Kartavya Path, she said, "Diwali is not just a festival but a symbol of devotion for us. Lord Ram returning to his home and the triumph of good over evil continues to inspire us. The entire city of Delhi will celebrate the festival of Diwali together. Lakhs of diyas are lit at the Kartavya Path...We hope that the festival of Diwali will bring a smile on the faces of the people of Delhi."

The Delhi government organised a "Deepotsav" programme at Kartavya Path on the occasion of Dhanteras, featuring the lighting of 1.51 lakh diyas, Ram Katha, a drone show, and various cultural performances. The Kartavya Path was illuminated with diyas and a drone show for the occasion.

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in India and among Indian communities worldwide. Known as the "festival of lights," it symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. The festival also marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana, as narrated in the Ramayana.

During Diwali, homes are cleaned and illuminated with oil lamps and lights. Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Families exchange sweets and gifts, wear new clothes, and burst firecrackers as part of the celebrations. (ANI)

