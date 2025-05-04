Singapore City [Singapore], May 4 (ANI): Singapore's long-ruling People's Action Party (PAP) secured a decisive victory in Saturday's general election, winning its 14th consecutive mandate, The New York Times reported.

The party, which has been in power since 1959, improved significantly on its 2020 performance, winning 87 out of 97 parliamentary seats and increasing its share of the popular vote to 65.6 per cent, up from 61.2 per cent in the previous election.

Following PAP's victory in Singapore's general election, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong thanked voters for their strong support.

Sharing a post on X, Wong wrote, "Singaporeans have given the @PAPSingapore a clear and strong mandate to govern. I am humbled by and grateful for the faith you have placed in me and my team."

In another post, he wrote, "So let's stand as One Team Singapore--to confront the storms ahead together and secure a brighter future for all of us. We will involve Singaporeans in this journey to shape our future. We will engage and listen-- because every voice is important."

Wong also acknowledged the efforts of the opposition, particularly the Workers' Party, pledging to take their contributions in Parliament seriously.

"The Opposition, in particular the Workers' Party, fielded a strong slate of candidates and gave us a tough fight. I respect the Opposition's presence in Parliament and will continue to take their views and suggestions seriously. Ultimately, the bigger contest is not between political parties, but between Singapore and the challenges facing us," Wong wrote on X.

Wong was first elected as a Member of Parliament in 2011. Before becoming Prime Minister, he held Ministerial appointments in the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, the Ministry of National Development, and the Ministry of Education, and was also the Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore. He also co-chaired the Multi-Ministry Taskforce, which oversaw the Singapore Government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

