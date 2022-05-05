Singapore, May 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 1,638 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 1,204,184.

Of the new cases, 143 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 1,495 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 131 were local transmissions and 12 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 1,426 local transmissions and 69 imported cases.

A total of 253 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with six cases in intensive care units.

Two new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 1,340, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

