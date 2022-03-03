Singapore, March 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 19,159 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 767,663.

Of the new cases, 2,677 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 16,482 through ARTs (antigen rapid tests), according to the statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Also Read | China To Maintain Normal Trade Relations With Russia Despite International Sanctions.

Among the PCR cases, 2,625 were local transmissions and 52 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 16,374 local transmissions and 108 imported cases.

A total of 1,708 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 51 cases in intensive care units.

Also Read | India Abstains From Voting on UNGA Resolution That Deplores Russia's Aggression Against Ukraine.

Ten more patients have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 1,040, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)