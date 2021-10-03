Singapore, October 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 2,057 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally in the country to 103,843.

Of the new cases, 1,676 were in the community, 373 were in migrant worker dormitories and eight were imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

A total of 1,337 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 250 of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 35 in critical condition in the intensive care units, said the MOH.

Four more cases passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection on Saturday, and six more cases passed away on Sunday.

In total, 113 have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection in Singapore.As of Saturday, 82 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated, and 85 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the MOH.

The ministry said in a separate press release on Saturday that Singapore has decided to reduce the quarantine order period from 14 to 10 days, in view of the shorter average incubation period of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

In line with this, Singapore will also make consequential adjustments to the travel policies, including to the travel history assessment period and the Stay-Home Notice (SHN) duration.In addition, as part of the regular review of the border measures to take into account the evolving pandemic situation in other countries, Singapore will also adjust the classification of countries which will apply to travellers arriving from 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 6. (ANI/Xinhua)

