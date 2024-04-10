Singapore, Apr 10 (PTI) Singapore's top two universities have been rated top in Asia, beating the Chinese, Japanese and Hong Kong higher learning institutions.

The National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have again emerged as the top universities in Asia based on global rankings by subjects, The Straits Times reported on Wednesday.

The 2024 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject, released on April 10, had 408 Asian universities among its more than 1,500 institutions worldwide.

NUS and NTU ranked higher than Chinese, Japanese and Hong Kong universities in terms of the number of top 10 programmes, and have done so since at least 2021.

NTU was the country's most represented institution with 45 subject entries, of which 10 were in the world's top 10. These included communication and media studies, materials science and three engineering disciplines.

NUS had 44 ranked subjects, of which 19 were in the top 10, including history of art, which placed second, geography and marketing.

In the 2023 rankings, 14 subjects from NUS and five from NTU made it to the global top 10 lists.

An NTU spokesperson said: “With 32 subjects in the global top 50, NTU's strong showing in the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject is a testimony of NTU's position as a leading global university.

“It reaffirms NTU's commitment to nurture graduates in an academically enriching environment, taught by faculty (members) who are at the forefront of their fields."

Singapore Management University's business and management studies was placed 44th in the rankings.

The rankings, compiled by global higher education analyst Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), are based on an analysis of nearly 16,000 university departments in 104 locations worldwide. QS senior vice-president Ben Sowter said the 2024 surge in rankings signals a significant recovery for Singapore, after a brief stagnation in the previous year.

"Its historic success and most likely its impressive turnaround is largely attributable to a decade-long commitment to strategic investments and planning,” he said.

He added that the Singapore institutions will, however, face challenges of maintaining growth that is sustainable.

“As a recognised hub of academic excellence, Singapore also faces heightened competition from regional players, including emerging economies looking to replicate its successful model,” Sowter was quoted as saying.

British universities topped the latest rankings in 16 subjects, with the University of Oxford leading in four. They also boast the world's highest concentration of programmes ranked in the world's top three.

Universities in the US led in 32 subjects in the 2024 rankings. Harvard University was the world's strongest-performing institution, ranking first in 19 disciplines. It was followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which led in 11 subjects.

