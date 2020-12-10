Singapore, Dec 10 (PTI) India-based Dhunseri group owned confectionery chain Twelve Cupcakes has pleaded guilty of underpaying eight of its foreign employees from 2017 to 2019, a media report said on Thursday.

During the hearing of the case by District Judge Adam Nakhoda, the company admitted to 15 counts of contravening rules under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act pertaining to employers of S Pass holders, which is given by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to mid-level, skilled foreign workers, the Today newspaper reported.

Also Read | North Korea’s Trade With China Hits All-Time Low Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Under the norms set by the Singapore government S pass holders need to at least earn 2,500 Singapore dollars a month.

Also Read | ‘Doomsday Plane Robbery’: Russia Launches Probe After Theft From Ilyushin Il-80 Aircraft Kept for Use in Wake of Nuclear Attack.

Justice Nakhoda will consider another 14 charges during sentencing on January 7 against the firm and the company could be fined up to 10,000 or 20,000 Singapore dollars for each charge, the report said.

MOM's prosecutor Maximilian Chew is seeking a total fine of 127,000 Singapore dollars.

The firm has fully paid salary arrears of 114,150 Singapore dollars to the affected employees after investigations began.

Lawyer S Balamurugan, who represents Twelve Cupcakes, told the court that his client, an Indian tea company Dhunseri Group, continued to underpay foreign employees because this was a practice put in place by the company's founders.

Dhunseri bought the confectionery business for 2.5 million Singapore dollars in January 2017 from former radio deejay Daniel Ong and his ex-wife and actress Jaime Teo.

The chain has 43 stores across Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore.

The Ministry of Manpower began investigating the company in December 2018 after receiving information about the offences.

There were difficulties in detecting the crime of underpaying employees as Twelve Cupcakes was “taking active steps” to conceal the offences by asking the employees to return the differences in salaries.

Chew told the Court that if the ministry had not received the information it did, Twelve Cupcakes would most likely have continued with its offending conduct.

Chew also referred to Twelve Cupcakes mitigation plea through its lawyer where he had highlighted the embarrassment his client would suffer.

“Adverse media publicity is not a mitigating factor,” the prosecutor rebutted.

In mitigation, Balamurugan told the court that the fine was “crushing” and would adversely affect the firm's operations during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)