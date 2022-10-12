Washington, Oct 12 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday in a meeting with her American counterpart Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed a range of issues, including bilateral relationships, the global situation as well as India's upcoming G-20 Presidency.

“The two leaders discussed the current global macroeconomic situation among other issues of mutual interest,” the Finance Ministry said after the meeting.

The two ministers also discussed various issues of significance with a view towards India's upcoming G-20 Presidency.

Sitharaman during the meeting invited Yellen to India to attend the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership meeting in New Delhi on November 11. This will be her first visit to India as Treasury Secretary.

Describing it as a “substantive meeting” India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, said: “Deepening bilateral economic partnership and cooperation in multilateral forums discussed.”

