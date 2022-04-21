Washington [US], April 21 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday (local time) met US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation, in the bilateral and global contexts.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Sitharaman on Wednesday also spoke at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Washington DC under Indonesia's presidency.

The meeting agenda included global economic outlook and risk, international financial architecture and global health.

Union Finance Minister also met John Neuffer, President and CEO of the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), on the sidelines of IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2022, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Earlier, Sitharaman attended a panel discussion at the Atlantic Council, a US-based think tank.

Sitharaman is in Washington on an official visit to attend the Spring Meetings at the World Bank, the G20 Finance Ministers meeting and the Central Bank Governor Meeting (FMCBG).

Notably, once the meetings conclude in Washington, Sitharaman will head to San Francisco on April 24, where she will engage with business leaders and will also interact with the faculty and students at Stanford University. She will depart for India on April 27. (ANI)

