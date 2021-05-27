Baku [Azerbaijan], May 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Thursday a new border provocation by the Armenian armed forces, noting that six Armenian servicemen were captured.

"On May 27, at around 3 a.m. [23:00 GMT], a reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces made an attempt to cross the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the direction of the Yukhari Ayrim settlement in the Kalbajar district," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Six Armenian servicemen were disarmed and taken prisoner, the Azerbaijani military went on to say.

"In the morning, we noticed several military vehicles of the Armenian armed forces at the border, including tanks. As a result of the measures that we implemented, their movement was stopped. The situation in this area is under control of our units," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry added. (ANI/Sputnik)

