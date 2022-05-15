Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 15 (ANI): Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Leader Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday in a letter to newly appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that his party will support the formation of a new government with the Prime Minister.

The SLFP leader Sirisena said that his party members had sought the meeting with Wickremesinghe and the time and date are now being worked out for the discussions, the Daily Mirror reported citing sources.

Also Read | South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, His US Counterpart Joe Biden To Discuss North Korean Provocations During 1st Summit.

So far the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and SLFP have pledged to support Wickremesinghe.

According to the sources, the discussions were also ongoing with the 11 party alliance members and opposition political groups.

Also Read | Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif Govt to Abolish China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, Says Report.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe invited opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and his party to form a non-partisan government that goes beyond traditional parliamentary politics.

In a letter, the newly appointed Prime Minister urged the opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Premadasa to join hands and stand united in order to create a stable economy in Sri Lanka, reported Colombo Page.

"The only option left to liberate the country from the present situation is to bring the country to a stable level with the maximum strength and commitment of all of us on this new political path," he said.

Upon inviting the opposition to join hands, the Prime Minister called on for collective efforts in order to reinforce the social, economic, and, political environment with the help of the international community to overcome the problems faced by the people.

Expressing hope, PM Wickremesinghe said that he expects a positive response from the Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa on this invitation to form a non-partisan government in the country, as per the media portal.

Currently, Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices, and power cuts affecting a large number of the citizens. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)