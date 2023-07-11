Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Mogadishu, Jul 11 (AP) A small passenger plane veered off the runway on arrival on Tuesday at the international airport in Mogadishu, according to state media.

The Somali National News Agency cited the transport minister as saying one person was injured and all others were safely rescued.

Images shared on social media show the Halla Airlines plane with a partially detached cockpit lying next to a low concrete wall.

It is not immediately clear what caused the accident. Weather at the seaside airport is partly cloudy. (AP)

