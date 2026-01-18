Lahore [Pakistan], January 18 (ANI): A thick blanket of smog continued to envelop large parts of Punjab, pushing air quality to hazardous levels in several districts and heightening public health concerns amid persistent fog and cold weather, the Express Tribune reported.

According to data released by the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the province recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 200 during the morning-to-afternoon monitoring period, placing overall air quality in the 'unhealthy' category.

Several districts reported worse conditions. Muzaffargarh recorded the highest AQI at 291, followed by Rahim Yar Khan at 279 and Lahore at 274, all categorised as 'very unhealthy'. Other major cities also reported elevated pollution levels, with Gujrat recording an AQI of 214 and Khanewal at 204. Narowal, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur remained in the upper 'unhealthy' range.

In Lahore, air quality varied across locations but remained alarming overall. Town Hall recorded an AQI of 442, Egerton Road 402 and the Lahore Waste Management Company area 357, all falling in the 'hazardous' category. Safari Park recorded an AQI of 342. Areas considered relatively less polluted, including Shahdara, Kahna Nau Hospital and Punjab University, also reported AQI readings well above safe limits, while peripheral locations such as Wagah and Bedian stayed in the 'unhealthy' zone, the Express Tribune reported.

Environmental experts warned that prolonged exposure to such pollution levels could aggravate respiratory and cardiac conditions, particularly among children, the elderly and people with pre-existing illnesses.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said a shallow westerly wave was present over the northwestern parts of the country but was not strong enough to disperse pollutants over the plains. It forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain and snowfall at isolated locations in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, while cold and dry conditions are expected to prevail across Punjab. Moderate to dense fog is likely over Punjab, upper Sindh and the plains of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours.

Over the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather dominated most parts of the country, with very cold conditions in hilly areas. Light rain and snowfall were recorded at isolated locations in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, including Kalam, Astore and Skardu. Minimum temperatures dropped sharply, with Leh recording minus 8 degrees Celsius, Gupis minus 7 and Bagrote minus 6, the Express Tribune reported.

Health experts have advised residents in smog-hit areas to limit outdoor activity, wear protective masks and keep windows closed during peak pollution hours. Environmental officials reiterated calls for stricter enforcement against smoke-emitting vehicles, industrial emissions and crop residue burning, warning that air quality is unlikely to improve in the coming days without sustained intervention. (ANI)

