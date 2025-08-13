The former first lady of South Korea and wife of ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, Kim Keon Hee (Photo/Reuters)

Seoul [South Korea], August 13 (ANI): The former first lady of South Korea and wife of ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, Kim Keon Hee, has been arrested in connection with allegations of stock manipulation, election interference, and bribery, Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in July, the former President was arrested for the second time over his failed attempt to impose martial law last year, making Yoon and Kim the first former presidential couple to be jailed at the same time, according to Yonhap News Agency.

According to Yonhap News Agency, on Tuesday, the Seoul Central District Court approved the arrest warrant for the former First Lady, citing concerns that she might tamper with evidence.

The warrant was requested by special counsel Min Joong-ki's team, which is investigating violations of the Capital Market Act, the Political Funds Act, and laws against accepting bribes for influence.

At the hearing, prosecutors argued that Kim posed a serious risk of destroying evidence. Her legal team countered that she had been cooperative and was suffering from health issues.

Kim is accused of taking part in a scheme to manipulate the stock price of Deutsch Motors, a BMW dealership in South Korea, between 2009 and 2012 and also allegedly interfered in candidate selections for the 2022 by-elections and the 2024 general elections and is suspected of accepting luxury gifts from the Unification Church--via a shaman--in return for business favours, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Last week, she apologised during questioning, calling herself "a nobody" who had caused public concern, though she denied all the accusations during the investigation.

The special counsel is currently examining 16 charges in total, including claims that the endpoint of a motorway was rerouted to benefit her family's land holdings in Yangpyeong, east of Seoul, and that her family was favoured in a local apartment development, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The arrest is expected to support the investigation into these matters further.

Kim was originally set to be detained at Seoul Detention Centre in Uiwang, where her husband is currently held for his failed attempt to declare martial law in December last year. However, the facility requested a change, and the court approved her transfer to Seoul Southern Detention Centre instead. (ANI)

