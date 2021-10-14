Seoul, Oct 14 (AP) South Korea has reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus infections for the 100th consecutive day as a delta-driven outbreak continues to spread in the greater capital area.

Health officials say 1,580 of the 1,940 new cases reported Thursday are in the Seoul metropolitan region.

Also Read | Taliban Isolated, Silenced Female Population in Afghanistan and Left Them Unprotected, Says Expert.

The capital area has been under South Korea's toughest social distancing measures short of a lockdown since July. Private social gatherings of three or more people are banned after 6 p.m. unless all participants are fully vaccinated.

Officials say people's frustration with social distancing is becoming an increasing challenge and hope the improving vaccination rate will allow more flexible measures soon.

Also Read | Norway: Several People Killed in ‘Bow and Arrow’ Attack in Kongsberg.

As of Thursday morning, around 61% in the population of more than 51 million were fully vaccinated. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)