Seoul [South Korea], July 28 (ANI/Sputnik): South Korea has recorded its highest-ever daily rise in COVID-19 cases for the past day, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said in a statement.

The country reported 1,896 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, the KDCA said. The previous record of 1,318 people was set on July 9.

Out of the new cases, 1,823 were local and 73 were imported from abroad. In total, 193,427 people were infected in the country, of whom 170,494 people have already been discharged. During the day, four more patients died.

The overall death toll reached 2,083. The mortality rate is 1.08 per cent. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)