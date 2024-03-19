World News | South Korean Consul General Pays Courtesy Visit to Gujarat CM

Consul General Kim Young-og from the Republic of Korea paid a courtesy visit to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

Agency News ANI| Mar 19, 2024 10:20 PM IST
South Korean Consul General Pays Courtesy Visit to Gujarat CM
Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 19 (ANI): South Korean Consul General Kim Young-og paid a courtesy visit to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

The meeting centred on discussions regarding the operations of nine Korean companies in Gujarat.

Recently, On March 6, the 10th India-South Korea Joint Commission Meeting chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his South Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yul in Seoul

The two leaders held talks on expanding bilateral ties, cooperation in defence, science and technology, business and trade sectors.

During the meeting, Jaishankar and Cho Tae-yul held discussions on developments in the Indo-Pacific and the convergences of India and South Korea to challenges in the region. Both sides also spoke about advancing trilateral cooperation.

In his opening remarks at the 10th India-South Korea Joint Commission Meeting, Jaishankar said that the ties between the two nations have grown from "strength to strength."

Calling the two nations "important" partners for each other, he stressed that India and South Korea have witnessed steady growth in trade, investments and defence.

Additionally, he added, "Last year, as you noted, we celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic ties. During our Prime Minister's visit in 2015, our relations were elevated to a special strategic partnership."

"India is interested in expanding ties with South Korea to new areas like human resource mobility, nuclear cooperation, green hydrogen supply chain resilience, and critical and emerging technologies," Jaishanakar asserted while on his two-day visit to South Korea on March 5. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Also Read | FGM Ban in Gambia: Gambian Parliament Votes To Reverse Its Landmark Ban on Female Genital Mutilation.

