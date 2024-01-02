Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Seoul, Jan 2 (AP) South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was attacked and injured by an unidentified man during a visit on Tuesday to the southeastern city of Busan, emergency officials said.

Busan's emergency office said Lee was attacked as he visited the construction site of a new airport in the city.

It said Lee, head of the main opposition Democratic Party, was conscious but his exact condition was unknown.

South Korean media cited witnesses as saying the man used a knife-like weapon to injure Lee's neck.

Lee lost the 2022 presidential election to President Yoon Suk Yeol by a narrow margin. (AP)

