Geneva [Switzerland], March 25 (ANI): The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Wednesday (local time) renewed the mandate of the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan for another year.

The US also rejoined the core group on South Sudan, also comprised of the United Kingdom, Norway, and Albania.

The United States actively reengaged with the Council at the 46th Session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) that was held from February 22-March 23, after a two-and-a-half-year absence and announced its candidacy for a member seat for the 2022-2024 term.

The Commission is the only mechanism currently collecting and preserving evidence of violations of international humanitarian law and human rights abuses with a view to promoting accountability and addressing human rights and transitional justice issues in South Sudan from a holistic perspective, read an official release of UNHRC.

"We stand ready, as ever, to work with the government of South Sudan and other regional partners to improve the lives of the South Sudanese people," said the US in UNHRC.

UNHRC is an inter-governmental body within the United Nations system responsible for strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights around the world. (ANI)

