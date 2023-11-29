New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Spanish envoy Jose Maria Ridao Dominguez inaugurated the BLS International Visa Application Centre in the national capital on Wednesday.

Spanning an impressive 7,000 square feet, the newly opened centre is equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure and advanced technology. The facility, inaugurated by Dominguez, is poised to meet the growing demand for visa services in the region.

In his opening remarks at the BLS Visa Service Centre in Delhi, the Spanish Ambassador highlighted that the demand has been positive in the recent past and that Spain has opened a consulate office in the southern part of India.

"Spain's visa-friendly approach and the announcement of the forthcoming opening of a new consulate in Bangalore were reciprocated by India opening its consulate in Spain," he said.

BLS International, a visa processing and consular service, has marked another milestone with the inauguration of its state-of-the-art Visa Application Centre in Delhi. Located at Dr. Gopaldas Bhawan, Barakhamba Road, this facility is a testament to BLS International's commitment to enhancing the visa application experience.

Joint Managing Director at BLS International Shikhar Aggarwal expressed pride in the enhanced facility, emphasising the company's dedication to delivering unparalleled services. "The modernised infrastructure integrates cutting-edge technology, with a substantial increase in capacity to ensure a seamless experience for applicants."

The new Visa Application Centre in Delhi can comfortably handle up to 1000 applicants daily, significantly reducing waiting times. The expansion underscores BLS International's focus on capacity building to meet the rising demand for visa services. The centre's design, coupled with trained professionals, aims to create a positive environment for applicants.

The event saw the presence of key dignitaries, including government officials and diplomats, underscoring the pivotal role played by BLS International in facilitating international travel. This inauguration reaffirms BLS International's commitment to excellence and sets a benchmark for streamlined visa application processes. (ANI)

