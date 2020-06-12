World News | Spanish Police Smash Sub-Saharan Human Trafficking Ring

Madrid, Jun 11 (AP) Spanish police said Friday they have dismantled a major human-trafficking organization that smuggled Africans into Europe.

The gang is suspected of bringing around 1,000 people, including children and pregnant women, from sub-Saharan Africa to Spain. From there, they were distributed between France, Germany and Belgium, a police statement said.

Each smuggled person had to pay the gang at least 500 euros (USD 566).

The ring was organized out of Spain's Catalonia region and run mostly by sub-Saharan Africans.

