Colombo, Apr 25 (PTI) Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry on Tuesday thanked India for offering its support in safely evacuating its citizens from Sudan and hoped to move them from the strife-torn African nation in the next few days.

Sabry took to Twitter to appreciate the offer of support by India for the evacuation of Sri Lankan citizens.

“We have been closely following the situation of Sri Lankans in Sudan and are actively working on their safe evacuation," Sabry said in a statement.

"We appreciate the offer of support by India in this regard. We are confident we can achieve this within the next few days,” the minister said.

He added that Sri Lanka is concerned about the ongoing violence in Sudan and called on all parties to end hostilities.

"The only viable and lasting solution is to prioritise peaceful dialogue," the minister said, adding that the Sudanese people deserve peace, stability and progress.

According to the Daily Mirror newspaper, about 30 Sri Lankans are stranded in Sudan.

Sudan is witnessing fierce fighting following a power struggle between the regular army and a paramilitary force.

The deadly fighting has been going on for the past 12 days and reportedly left around 400 people dead. PTI CORR GRS

