Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 9 (ANI): After clashes broke out in Galle Face area, Sri Lanka has imposed a police curfew within the Western Province of Colombo with immediate effect until further notice.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and a group of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MPs who arrived at Galle Face were attacked by a group of protesters. In view of the debilitating law and order situation, they were escorted out immediately.

Furthermore, nine individuals who were injured during the clash at Galle Face Green were admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo.

Supporters of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) led by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also entered the Galle Face area and clashed with the anti-government protestors.

In order to contain the deteriorating situation police used tear gas and water cannon.

The crisis-hit Sri Lanka on Friday declared a state of emergency after the crippling strike and protest over the external debt for the second time in five weeks.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country is unable to buy sufficient fuel and gas, while the people are being deprived of basic amenities as well.

The economic situation has led to huge protests with demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (ANI)

