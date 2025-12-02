By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): In a deeply moving address in New Delhi, the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Mahishini Colonne, spoke of her nation reeling from the unprecedented destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah, while expressing profound gratitude for India's rapid and generous assistance.

"We meet at a time of immense difficulty for Sri Lanka," she began, recalling how the cyclone tore across the island with devastating force. "Over 410 lives have been lost as of this morning, 336 remain missing, thousands are displaced, and the damage to homes, schools, livelihoods, and infrastructure is immense."

With entire communities in mourning and others beginning the painful task of rebuilding, she described Cyclone Ditwah as striking with the intensity of "an aerial bombardment" -- a force far beyond what the island's terrain, from its mountainous zones to its low-lying river basins, could withstand.

Despite ongoing rescue and relief operations, she acknowledged that the disaster has revealed an unavoidable truth: Sri Lanka cannot recover alone.

"In moments of grief and uncertainty, the true strength of friendship is revealed," she declared. "India, as always, has stood by Sri Lanka with remarkable solidarity."

She highlighted India's swift launch of Operation Sagar Bandhu, which deployed search-and-rescue teams, medical personnel, naval vessels, aircraft, and more than 53 tons of relief materials. The continued flow of assistance, she said, has brought "relief and hope to countless families."

On behalf of the President, the government, and the people of Sri Lanka, she conveyed heartfelt gratitude to India. She also extended appreciation to members of the diplomatic community, international partners, and individuals who have offered messages of solidarity as the island transitions from emergency relief to early recovery.

Looking ahead, she stressed the need for sustained partnership. Discussions with the World Bank are already underway to assess the scale of destruction and determine the financial requirements for reconstruction. "The task ahead is immense," she said. "It is not a journey Sri Lanka can undertake alone."

In a resonant appeal to the public, the High Commissioner underscored the deep and enduring ties between the two nations. "Your connection with Sri Lanka goes far deeper than geography," she noted. "Every visitor, every pilgrim, every student, every traveler strengthens our bond."

She urged Indians not to turn away from Sri Lanka in its hour of recovery, but to come closer. "I warmly encourage you to continue traveling to Sri Lanka," she said. "Tourism sustains families and communities, and your presence will directly support our recovery."

India has sent relief material to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu as part of its emergency response to Cyclone Ditwah, which caused widespread damage across the island nation.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and expressed condolences on the loss of lives and widespread devastation in Sri Lanka in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah.

He conveyed that the people of India stand in firm solidarity and support with the people of Sri Lanka in this hour of need, according to a PMO release. President Dissanayake conveyed his deep gratitude for India's assistance in the wake of the disaster and appreciated the swift deployment of rescue teams and relief material. He also conveyed the appreciation of the people of Sri Lanka for India's timely and effective response efforts.

The Prime Minister assured President Dissanayake of India's continued support to Sri Lanka under the ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu, providing rescue and relief to distressed persons. He assured that India, in line with its Vision MAHASAGAR and its established position as the "First Responder," will continue to extend all necessary assistance in the coming days as Sri Lanka undertakes rehabilitation efforts, resumes public services, and works toward restoring livelihoods across the impacted regions. The two leaders agreed to remain in close touch.

India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu on November 28 to provide urgent search and rescue, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support to Sri Lanka in the wake of the cyclone.

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner was speaking at an event in Delhi, celebrating the launch of "Around the World in Magnets - Sri Lanka," a first-of-its-kind travelogue which invites readers to experience Sri Lanka through the stories, images, and memories carried in small but evocative souvenir magnets.

Notably, Indian tourists form one of the largest and most vibrant groups of visitors to Sri Lanka, drawn by the island's beaches, heritage sites, spiritual connections, and cultural warmth. (ANI)

