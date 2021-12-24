Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa along with his spouse Shiranthi Rajapaksa at Venkateswara Swamy shrine. (ANI)

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa along with his spouse Shiranthi Rajapaksa, who is on a pilgrimage to India, on Friday offered prayers in the famous hill shrine of Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala.

Earlier on his arrival at Mahadwaram of the temple, he was accorded a warm welcome by the Joint Executive Officer (JEO) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Veerabrahmam and Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Gopinath Jatti.

Also Read | Bangladesh Ferry Fire: 36 People Dead, Nearly 200 Injured After Fire Breaks Out Aboard A Barguna-Bound Packed Passenger Ferry.

After Darshan, he was rendered Vedaseervachanam by Vedic Pundits at Ranganayakula Mandapam. The JEO offered Theertha Prasadams and a laminated photo of Srivaru to the foreign dignitary.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Narayana Swamy was also present during the Lankan PM's Tirumala temple visit.

Also Read | Omicron Likely to Be Dominant Strain Globally in 2022: Singapore Experts.

Tirupati Urban SP Venkatappala Naidu, Tirumala Temple DyEO Sri Ramesh Babu and others were also present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)