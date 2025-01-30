Human rights advocates at the House of Commons conference call for an end to abuses in Sindh and Balochistan. (Photo: ANI)

London [UK], January 30 (ANI): A conference held at the House of Commons on January 29, 2025, drew attention to the ongoing human rights abuses in Sindh and Balochistan.

Organised by the Asian Human Rights Forum (AHRF) in partnership with the World Sindh Congress (WSC) and the Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC), the session was hosted by British MP Bob Blackman and attracted human rights advocates and community members from across the globe.

Also Read | 'Not Good, Should Have Been Prevented': US President Donald Trump on Washington DC Plane Crash Which Claimed 18 Lives.

Bob Blackman opened the session by reaffirming Britain's strong commitment to human rights worldwide. Expressing concern over the misuse of British aid, Blackman referenced the AHRF brochure that detailed disturbing human rights transgressions in Pakistan.

"We must ensure that aid given to Pakistan supports its people, not fuels their oppression," he said, calling for a thorough review of Pakistan's human rights record.

Also Read | Washington DC Plane Crash Death Toll: 18 Bodies Pulled Out From Potomac River After Collision Between American Airlines Flight 5342 and US Military Helicopter.

Hidayatullah Bhutto of the WSC provided an in-depth look at the systematic exploitation of Sindh. He highlighted how Pakistan's military unlawfully took control of agricultural land under the guise of corporate farming, depriving Sindhis of their rightful resources. Bhutto also condemned the ongoing erosion of Sindhi civil, political, and cultural rights.

Khursheed Karim from the BHRC focused on the severe situation in Balochistan, describing the grim reality of mass disappearances and the discovery of mass graves linked to the Pakistani military. Karim also spoke of the exploitation of Balochistan's natural resources, contrasting this with the area's lack of basic services such as healthcare and education.

AHRF Executive Director Arif Aajakia expressed his gratitude to Bob Blackman for hosting the important event. Aajakia reflected on his personal connection to Sindh and described the dire state of Karachi, a city that was once a thriving cosmopolitan hub but is now suffering from deteriorating infrastructure, a lack of safe drinking water, and no mass transit system. "Since 1991, Pakistan Rangers, a regular battalion of the Pakistan Army, have been stationed in Karachi, effectively ruling Sindh," he said, underscoring the extent of military overreach in the region.

Aajakia also criticised Pakistan's use of foreign aid, claiming it funds human rights violations instead of development. "Our government must pressure Pakistan to protect its citizens' fundamental rights," he stated. He emphasised the need for urgent international action, pointing to the widespread lack of municipal services and the military's involvement in land grabs across Sindh and Balochistan.

The conference concluded with a unanimous vote of gratitude to Bob Blackman and a call for the British government to exert pressure on Pakistan to restore the human rights of its citizens. The event served as both a call for justice for the oppressed people of Sindh and Balochistan and a stark reminder of the continuing abuses they endure. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)