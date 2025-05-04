Cairo, May 4 (AP) Sudan's paramilitaries launched a drone attack Sunday targeting a military airbase and other civilian facilities in the coastal city of Port Sudan, the military said.

No casualties were reported in what is the first known attack by the Rapid Support Forces on the Red Sea city, which served as an interim seat for the government since the war between the military and the paramilitary group started more than two years ago.

Brig. Gen. Nabil Abdullah, a spokesman for the Sudanese military, said RSF drones hit an ammunition warehouse in the Osman Digna airbase, causing explosions in the facility. The attack also hit a cargo warehouse and civilian installations, he said in a statement.

Video footage posted on social media appeared to show plums of thick smoke rising above the airbase.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF.

The rebel group has stepped up its drone attacks on civilian facilities in military held-areas in Sudan. Last month, the paramilitaries hit a major power plant in Atbara, a railway city, north of the capital, Khartoum.

The drone attacks came after the military re-took Khartoum earlier this year, pushing the RSF to their stronghold in the western region of Darfur.

As the military consolidated its positions in the capital, the RSF advanced in other areas in the county's peripheries, capturing Sudan's largest camp for displaced people in North Darfur and a key town in West Kordofan province.

Activists accused the RSF of committing atrocities, including street killing and rape, in the two areas where hundreds of people were reported killed.

Sudan's ongoing war broke out on April 15, 2023 after simmering tensions between the military and the RSF exploded into open warfare across the country.

Since then, at least 24,000 people have been killed, though the number is likely far higher. The war has driven about 13 million people from their homes, including four million crossed into neighboring countries. It also pushed parts of the country into famine.

The fighting has been marked by atrocities including mass rape and ethnically motivated killings that amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, especially in Darfur, according to the UN and international rights groups. (AP)

