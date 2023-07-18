Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Peshawar, Jul 18 (PTI) A suicide bomber attacked a convoy of security forces in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding eight people, including six paramilitary personnel, police said.

The attack took place in Hayatabad township, a posh residential area of Peshawar where Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters is located.

Superintendent of Police Cantonment Peshawar Waqas Rafique said it was a suicide hit on the FC convoy.

Two vehicles of the paramilitary forces were destroyed and eight people sustained injures in the attack, including six FC troops, the officer said.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Peshawar. The condition of two troops is stated to be critical.

An Investigation has been initiated in the case, police said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the Pakistani Taliban have carried such suicide attacks in the past.

