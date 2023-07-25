Peshawar, Jul 25 (PTI) A suicide blast at a historic mosque in northwest Pakistan killed a police officer on Tuesday, police said.
Additional SHO Adnan Afridi was killed in the blast at Ali Masjid (mosque) in the tribal Jamrud tehsil bordering Peshawar.
Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur said it was a suicide blast.
The bomber blew himself up during security checking before entering the mosque.
An accomplice of the bomber fled from the scene after the blast while a suspect has been arrested from the spot, police said.
