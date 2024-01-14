Kabul [Afghanistan], January 14 (ANI): A suicide bomber targeted the office of the governor in Nimroz province in Afghanistan on Sunday, as reported by Khaama Press.

The residents of Zaranj city reported an explosion in the afternoon of January 14.

Also Read | North Korea Fires Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missiles Into East Sea.

According to the witnesses, they heard gunfire from the vicinity of the Taliban governor's office after the explosion occurred.

However, the Taliban has not issued any statement or has commented on the incident, as reported by Khaama Press.

Also Read | US: eBay to Pay USD 3 Million in Compensation Following Harassment, Stalking Campaign, Sending Bizarre Deliveries Including Live Insects to Couple in Massachusetts.

Earlier on Thursday, an explosion in Kabul killed two people and injured 12.

The spokesman for the Kabul security department, Khalid Zadran said, "The incident was attributed to a grenade blast in PD 18."

These incidents are followed by a recent bomb blast in Kabul that killed at least three people, as reported by Khaama Press.

Earlier, another explosion happened late Saturday, that resulted in the death or injury of 25 people, specifically targeting the Hazara community in Kabul's Dasht-e Barchi area.

However, the explosion in Nimroz province has raised concerns among the local population.

Reportedly, many are waiting for the official confirmation about the incident.

Notably, security concerns have been raised in Afghanistan as authorities investigate the cause of the explosion at the Taliban governor's office in Zaranj city.

Moreover, the repeated instances of violence and explosions in Afghanistan showcase the ongoing security challenges that the people of Afghanistan face.

Since the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan, ensuring security has been a significant challenge for the group. Terrorist attacks continue to occur in the country, resulting in the loss of innocent civilian lives. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)