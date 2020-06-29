Washington, Jun 29 (AP) The Supreme Court has upheld a provision of federal law that requires foreign affiliates of US-based health organisations to denounce prostitution as a condition of receiving taxpayer money to fight AIDS around the world.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-3 on Monday. Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the court's conservatives that “plaintiffs' foreign affiliates are foreign organisations, and foreign organisations operating abroad possess no rights under the US Constitution.”

Justice Elena Kagan sat out the case, presumably because she worked on an earlier version of it when she served in the Justice Department before joining the court.

The case was the second time the justices weighed in on a federal programme that has spent nearly USD 80 billion to combat the spread of HIV/AIDS.

The court ruled in 2013 that the anti-prostitution pledge, contained in a 2003 law, improperly restricts the US groups' constitutional rights. The new question, when the case was argued by telephone because of the coronavirus in May, was whether the administration can subject the foreign organisations to the pledge. (AP)

