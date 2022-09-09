Memphis, Sep 9 (AP) A Tennessee man accused of killing four people and wounding three others in a livestreamed shooting rampage that paralysed Memphis and led to a city-wide manhunt was granted a public defender during Friday morning court appearance and will remain jailed on a first-degree murder charge.

Ezekiel Kelly, 19, told a judge he could not afford a lawyer on charge in Wednesday's attack that caused panic and fear across the city.

Also Read | Pakistan Flood: Economic Losses in Flood-Hit Nation Touches USD 18 Billion, Say Reports.

The hours-long rampage had police warning residents to shelter in place, locking down a baseball stadium and university campuses and suspending public bus services as frightened residents wondered where the man might strike next.

Kelly was arrested late Wednesday after crashing a stolen car while fleeing police. (AP)

Also Read | Patriot Day in US 2022 Date & Significance: Know About History and Ways To Observe the Day in Remembrance of the Victims of 9/11 Attacks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)