Geneva, Nov 25 (AP) Swiss authorities are investigating as a possible terror attack the stabbing of two women in a department store in the southern city of Lugano, for which a suspect has been arrested. Police said the women's injuries were not life-threatening.

Swiss Federal Police said on their Twitter feed that an attack “presumably of terrorist motivation” took place in Lugano on Tuesday afternoon, and federal prosecutors were investigating.

The federal prosecutors' office said “an alleged terrorist attack against several people in a department store” had taken place.

Police in the southern Ticino region said a 28-year-old Swiss citizen living in the Lugano area had allegedly attacked two women, wounding one person in the neck with a sharp weapon.

In a statement, the Ticino police said one of the victims sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, while the other sustained minor injuries. (AP)

