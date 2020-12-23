Berlin, Dec 23 (AP) Switzerland has started vaccinating people against the coronavirus, a few days before its European Union neighbours start their vaccination campaigns.

The government in Lucerne canton (state) said a woman aged over 90 at a nursing home in the central Swiss region became the first to receive the vaccine on Wednesday.

Switzerland became on Sunday the first country to approve the vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer for use under normal licensing procedures. The EU followed a day later. Britain, Canada and the US had authorised the vaccine earlier, but in line with emergency procedures.

Switzerland, which has a population of 8.6 million, is not a member of the EU. Its neighbours in the 27-member bloc plan to start vaccinations on Sunday. (AP)

