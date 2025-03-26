World News | Taiwan Deports Chinese Woman for Praising Beijing's Military Ambitions to Conquer Island

Taipei, Mar 25 (AP) Taiwan on Tuesday deported a Chinese woman back to her country after she posted praise online for Beijing's ambitions to conquer the self-governing island democracy by force.

China, which considers the island a wayward province that split from it amid civil war in 1949, has been vastly expanding its navy and missile force with an eye to bringing Taiwan quickly to heel or blockading the high-tech island, with potentially dire effects on the global economy.

Liu Zhenya, a full-time influencer who posts under “Yaya in Taiwan,” was charged with violating rules governing Chinese living in Taiwan who are “considered a threat to the national or social stability," according to the Interior Ministry.

At a news conference called minutes before her flight to China, Liu repeated her denials of the charges, saying she was leaving “out of respect for Taiwanese law,” based on her lawyers' advice.

“It's not because I did anything wrong,” she said.

The move by the strongly pro-independence administration of Taiwan's President William Lai Ching-te seemingly reflects a harder line against those who maintain Taiwanese passports or permanent residency while also cheering China's plans to bring the island under its control.

Lai has in recent weeks repeatedly warned of China using spies and propaganda, especially internet influencers, as well as military intimidation.

Earlier in the day, Liu protested outside Taiwan government offices, while trying to speak to an immigration officer. She was unsuccessful. About 50 people protested her presence while chanting: “Have a good trip home,” and “Get yourself back to China.” Police were present but no violence broke out.

The vast majority of Taiwanese reject China's demands and favor the current state of de-facto independence, despite China's threats.

Liu, who is married to a Taiwanese man and has three children, appeared to board the plane alone. The couple haven't revealed their future plans. Under the regulations, she will have to wait five years to reapply for a Taiwan residency permit.

At least two other Chinese women with Taiwanese husbands are currently under investigation as the island moves to reinstate military trials and crack down on the recruitment of serving members of the Taiwan's military as spies.

Taiwan has also been boosting its defences with high-tech weapon systems from the US and locally developed munitions, submarines and warplanes.

Such a conflict could draw in the US, which is required under American law to respond to Chinese actions against the island. The two foes are divided by the 180-kilometre-wide Taiwan Strait.

Around 400,000 Chinese women have moved to the island of 23 million, according to the Interior Ministry, making up the bulk of foreign wives who also include Filipinas, Indonesians and Vietnamese. (AP)

