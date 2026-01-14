Taipei [Taiwan], January 14 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said on Wednesday that it recorded the presence of 20 sorties of PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around its territory.

The Ministry of National Defence also added that 17 out of 20 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) .

In a post on X, the MND wrote, "20 sorties of PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 17 out of 20 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of National Defence reported the presence of 10 PLA aircraft sorties and 5 PLAN vessels operating in its territory.

The Ministry of National Defence also added that 3 out of 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone.

In a post on X, the MND wrote, "10 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan's MND reported the presence of 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating in its territorial waters. The Ministry of National Defence also added that 4 PRC balloons were detected during the timeframe.

Earlier, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said he would continue safeguarding Taiwan and would not allow China to interfere, Focus Taiwan reported.

It stated that President Lai, as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, pledged to protect the country and safeguard the lives and property of all citizens."I will certainly safeguard the nation and absolutely not allow Chinese pressure or China's hand to reach into Taiwan," President Lai said.

He also said on Thursday that China's "cross-border pressure" against the people of Taiwan proves that Beijing's authority does not extend to Taiwan and confirms that Taiwan is not part of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Focus Taiwan reported Lai cited the recent visit to Taiwan by China-born Japanese lawmaker Hei Seki, who has been sanctioned by China and barred from entering PRC, saying that the visit demonstrated how the Republic of China (ROC) -- Taiwan's official name -- and the PRC are not subordinate to each other. (ANI)

