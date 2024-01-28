Taipei [Taiwan], January 28 (ANI): Bracing for a potential conflict in the Taiwan Strait, over 100 Taiwanese attended a civil defence drill in Taipei on Saturday that simulated hostile wartime environments, Focus Taiwan reported.

The drill was held by the privately run Kuma Academy in a quiet plaza in Taipei Expo Park, and only people who had previously taken a class at the academy were allowed to participate.

An air raid, a blast, and gunshots fired in public were among the scenarios simulated. The drill also covered a range of skills, from taking shelter to evacuating and giving first aid.

One participant, identified as Owen, said he signed up with the intent of practicing what he had learned at the academy and better preparing himself for a natural disaster.

Asked about the premise of the drill and whether he believed Taiwan could become embroiled in a war, Owen said the "possibility could not be ignored."

"Did you see 911 coming? You never know when an emergency will happen," Focus Taiwan quoted him as saying.

Chen Ying, an instructor at the academy, said the drills were aimed at simulating real-life scenarios to give students hands-on experience practising what they learned in class and the ability to teach those skills to their families.

Academy CEO Chu Fu-ming said staying safe was the best support civilians could give their country in a war.

"Our training programmes cover first aid, responding to air raid sirens, and evacuation, all of which are targeted at ensuring personal safety, which is the most direct and tangible contribution to the country," Focus Taiwan quoted Chu as saying.

According to Chu, that is also the prerequisite for the continued stable operation of a society in wartime, which is the ultimate goal of civil defence.

Aaron Huang, the academy's brand manager, told Channel News Asia (CAN) that the 100 slots for Saturday's drills were quickly snatched up shortly after registration began, and each participant was allowed to take an extra participant for free.

He further said that the academy hopes to organise more outdoor drills in the future. (ANI)

