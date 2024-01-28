Tokyo, January 28: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 jolted Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture and other surrounding areas in Japan on Sunday morning, the country's weather agency said. Earthquake in Japan: PM Narendra Modi Writes to Japanese Counterpart Fumio Kishida, Condoles Loss of Lives in Quake

The quake occurred at 8:59 a.m. local time with the epicentre in Tokyo Bay at a depth of 80 km, measuring 4 on the country's seismic scale of 7 in central Tokyo and the eastern part of Kanagawa, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying. Japan: Fire Caused by Earthquake Destroys Over 50 Buildings in Wajima City, Videos Surface

No tsunami warnings were issued, JMA added. According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, there have been no reports of damage so far, and they are confirming the details of the situation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2024 08:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).