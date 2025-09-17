Taipei [Taiwan], September 17 (ANI): Taiwan and Indonesia formalised cooperation on marine debris management during the International Conference on Marine Environmental Management in Taipei, underscoring the growing urgency of regional partnerships on ocean sustainability, as reported by the Taipei Times.

According to the Taipei Times, Ocean Affairs Council Minister Kuan Bi-ling, speaking to the media after the conference, denounced Chinese fishing crews for deploying cyanide near the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, in the South China Sea). She stressed that such practices breach the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and vowed that Taiwan would resolutely protect its territorial waters.

The remarks followed the Coast Guard Administration's recent seizure of a Chinese vessel carrying cyanide. Cyanide fishing, which involves spraying sodium cyanide into marine habitats to stun fish, causes long-term ecological damage, destroying coral reefs and killing countless non-target species.

Kuan outlined Taiwan's commitment to strengthening maritime surveillance, beginning with the introduction of drones and expanding to manned aircraft. She also revealed that the council would release its latest National Ocean Policy White Paper at the end of the month, fulfilling an annual requirement under the Ocean Basic Act. The paper sets out Taiwan's vision and strategic goals for marine development and environmental protection.

Highlighting broader challenges, Kuan said marine environmental governance must address plastic waste, overfishing, climate change, and other emerging pollutants. "Only through global collaboration, institutional reform, and technological innovation can we effectively confront these threats," as cited by the Taipei Times.

The conference gathered experts and officials from the US, France, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, and Taiwan. Discussions centred on pollution prevention, sediment and water quality, waste reduction, and cross-border cooperation. Participants included representatives from the US Environmental Protection Agency, the US Coast Guard National Strike Force, Hawaii Pacific University's Marine Debris Research Centre, France's Centre for Accidental Water Pollution, Japan's Marine Disaster Prevention Centre, and South Korea's Fisheries Resources Agency. (ANI)

