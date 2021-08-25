Dushanbe [Tajikistan], August 25 (ANI): Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon met with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmoud Qureshi on Wednesday and discussed a wide range of issues including the fast-evolving situation in Afghanistan.

"The Founder of Peace and National Unity -- Leader of the Nation, President of the Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shah Mahmoud Qureshi," the Tajik government said in a statement.

The statement said that a wide range of issues related to the development was among the main items on the agenda.

Tajikistan condemned all forms of "lawlessness, murder, looting, and persecution" of the Afghan people, especially Tajiks, Uzbeks, and other national minorities. "The officials stressed that Afghanistan should not be dragged back into the whirlpool of bloody imposed wars."

"As a close neighbour, Tajikistan has always supported the restoration of lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and remains committed to this position. In order to urgently address the political and security problems of the neighbouring country, it is necessary to establish an inclusive government with the participation of all national minorities, especially Tajiks in Afghanistan, who make up more than 46 per cent of the population," the statement added.

In a separate statement, Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi said that the two sides discussed developments in Afghanistan.

"Discussed importance of continued international engagement as a shared responsibility. Pakistan looks forward to continuing to work together with Tajikistan for a coordinated response to developments in Afghanistan and for regional peace, stability and connectivity," Pakistan FM tweeted.

Last week, the Taliban entered Kabul, causing the civilian government to collapse. As a result, many countries have started evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from the beleaguered nation due to the precarious security situation, and some have pledged to take in a number of Afghan asylum seekers. (ANI)

