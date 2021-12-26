Kabul [Afghanistan], December 26 (ANI): The Taliban on Saturday appointed Abdul Latif Nazari as Deputy Minister of Economy.

Nazari is a Ph.D. holder and has been a university lecturer in Kabul, reported Khaama Press.

Deputy Minister of Information and Culture and spokesperson of the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid in a Twitter post said that Doctor Abdul Latif Nazari has been appointed as professional Deputy Minister of the economy.

The Twitter post read that Nazari has been appointed based on the decree of the Supreme Leader of the Taliban Mullah Hebtullah Akhundzada, reported Khaama Press.

"Doctor Abdul Latif Nazari is a Hazara brother and has ability in the area of economy," read Mujahid's Twitter post.

Nazari is not the only non-Pashtoon figure in the interim government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan but before that, another non-Pashtoon (Hazara) Doctor Hassan Ghyasi was appointed Deputy Minister of Public Health, reported Khaama Press.

Earlier on September 7, the Taliban announced a 33-member caretaker Cabinet which neither had women nor was inclusive.

At least 14 members of the Taliban's interim government in Kabul are on the UNSC terrorism blacklist, including acting Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund. (ANI)

