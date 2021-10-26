Kabul [Afghanistan], October 26 (ANI): The Taliban have once again resorted to force to disperse female activists holding protests in support of women's rights in Kabul, media reports said on Tuesday.

A number of women came out on the streets of Kabul to protest against the closure of schools for girls and slammed the international community for their inaction about what is going on in Afghanistan.

Women gathered at the gates of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and accused the international community of indifference to the treatment meted towards Afghan women by the Taliban,

"We urge the UN to put pressure on the Taliban to recognize women's rights," an activist told Russian news agency Sputnik.

This protest comes as millions of teenage girls across the country are anxiously waiting to return to the classroom, as high schools continue to remain closed, raising fears about the future of female education.

Activists throughout Afghanistan have held several protests to call on the Taliban to ensure basic rights, representational government, and municipal authorities.

Earlier today, UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons met women from provinces across Afghanistan and heard their views on the considerable challenges facing women in the country.

"Women from provinces across #Afghanistan met Monday in Kabul with @DeborahLyonsUN & @Metknu to share views on the considerable challenges facing women in the country. All agreed that every girl has a right to education and every woman the right to work," UNAMA tweeted.

Last week, Lyons had met with Taliban leaders and discussed humanitarian aid, human rights, and inclusive government. (ANI)

