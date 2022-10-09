Kabul [Afghanistan], October 9 (ANI): Taliban official, Abdul Rahman Munawar, who also handles the responsibility of the economy for the province of Afghanistan's Faryab, was assassinated on Saturday.

According to the Khaama Press citing local sources, the Taliban official was assassinated by unknown armed men when he was going to his house.

After the reports, the acting head of Information and Culture for Faryab province, Shamsullah Mohammad, confirmed the assassination news and said that the incident took place in a village in the Qaisar district of Faryab.

"Abdul Rahman Munawar, the head of economic affairs of the Taliban in this province, was killed by unknown armed men while he was on his way home," Mohammad told the media.

The Taliban official also said that while the assassination's perpetrators escaped the scene, the Islamic emirates have launched its investigation and started looking for the killers.

The Taliban forces are actively looking for the two unidentified armed men who killed Abdul Rahman Munawar.

Security officials for the Taliban have stated that they do not yet understand the motivation behind the murder and that no individual, group, or organization has claimed responsibility as of yet.

Since the Taliban seized power last year, the crime rate has increased, and even the group officials are not immune from becoming a victim.

Earlier, in June, Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) claimed that it had shot down a Taliban helicopter and captured four of the group's members in the country's Panjshir province.

Sibghatullah Ahmadi, the Director of Strategic Communications and the spokesperson for the NRF, confirmed the news of the shooting of the Taliban's helicopter in Panjshir province's Arezoo valley, according to Khama Press.

Taking to Twitter, Sibghatullah Ahmadi said, "The brave forces of the National Resistance Front shot down a Taliban occupiers helicopter in the Arezoo valley of Panjshir".

NRF also released pictures and videos of the helicopter in support of its claim, which soon went viral on the internet, reported Khaama Press.

Ahmadi further claimed that all the captured members of the "downed" helicopter are "in good condition" and treated in accordance with "Islamic instructions and humanitarian law".

According to sources, the NRF forces have killed two Taliban militants in the operation, which is said to have included firing small and heavy bullets.

Although several freelance journalists contend to have received the confirmation of the Taliban officials on the matter, officials from the Taliban regime in Kabul have yet to officially confirm or deny the incident.

The NRF reorganized its forces in Panjshir province in the months of May and June and launched attacks on Taliban positions. (ANI)

