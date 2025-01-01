Istanbul, Jan 1 (AP) Tens of thousands of people gathered on Istanbul's Galata Bridge on New Year's Day on Wednesday to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Demonstrators waved Turkish and Palestinian flags and chanted “Free Palestine” in the protest, organised by the National Will Platform, a coalition of more than 300 pro-Palestinian and Islamic groups.

Bilal Erdogan, the son of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, addressed the crowd, urging support for Gaza and condemning Israel's actions there. He referred to the recent ouster of Syrian President Bashar Assad by rebel forces.

“Muslims in Syria were determined, patient and they achieved victory. After Syria, Gaza will emerge victoriously from the siege,” he said.

Drone video showed thousands of people filling the bridge and the adjacent Eminonu and Sirkeci districts.

President Erdogan has been a fierce critic of the Israeli offensive in Gaza. (AP)

