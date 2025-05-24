Tel Aviv [Israel], May 24 (ANI/TPS): Hundreds of people have gathered at the Science Park junction in Rehovot, blocking traffic and protesting against the government.

They demand the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza. Supporters of the governing Likud party are holding a counter-demonstration on the opposite side of the junction.

The police are working to prevent clashes between the two groups, as seen last week when several young men attacked protesters. (ANI/TPS)

